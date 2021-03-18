The city of McAlester has a planned water outage for a portion of the city in connection with a water line replacement project on Kiamichi Drive.
The outage is expected to begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, and can last until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, according to projections.
Residents and businesses to the south of Carl Albert Parkway and to the east of Strong Boulevard can experience low pressure to no water during this time. Businesses along the corresponding portions of Wade Watts Boulevard and George Nigh Expressway may also be affected.
The water outage is necessary to connect a new 16-inch water main line to the existing system. The work is Phase 1 of the replacement of more than 2,000 feet of leaking water lines in the area. No further outages are planned on the project.
