THUMBS UP to everyone who registered to vote — and who intends to register before Friday’s deadline.
Friday, Oct. 14 is the deadline to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election.
It’s important that we all use our power to elected government officials as it is our duty to maintain respresentatives who will govern the way we see fit.
People who are United States citizens, Oklahoma residents and who at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration in the state. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than Oct. 14. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted, but will not be processed until after the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Anyone can also use the Oklahoma voter portal
Government belongs to us, the people, not the ones we elect to represent us on a variety of issues.
We need to take that responsibility seriously and makes sure to register — then go vote.
•••
THUMBS UP to everyone helping with the upcoming Angel Tree project.
A golf tournament starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday with all proceeds going toward the Angel Tree project in which the McAlester Lions Club and McAlester News-Capital partnered to provide local children with a brighter Christmas.
Carolyn Sanders with Toliver Chevrolet Buick and GMC said the dealership wanted to get involved to help the project and thought a golf tournament would be a fun way for people to get involved.
“We started one a few years ago and wanted to do it again to get involved with the Lions Club and the McAlester News-Capital Angel Tree and thought this was a fun way to help in a project that helped the community,” Sanders told us.
The tournament starts at 8 a.m. Sunday at the McAlester Country Club. Various door prizes will be given to winners during the tournament.
Anyone can sign up by calling Toliver Chevrolet Buick and GMC at 918-303-8453 and asking for Carolyn, or you can sign up at the event. All the proceeds benefit the Angel Tree project.
The McAlester Lions Club and McAlester News-Capital started an Angel Tree project for anyone wanting to help offer local children toys and clothes for a brighter Christmas season. The project will return this year at a later date.
Donations will be accepted at the event.
The News-Capital thanks everyone planning to donate and play some golf to help get this year’s project started.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
