Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma, northeast Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Muskogee and Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Creek, Mayes, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner. In southeast Oklahoma, Haskell, McIntosh and Pittsburg. * WHEN...Until 500 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 451 PM CDT, The rain has ended. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Widespread rain estimates between 4 and 7 inches of rain fell Wednesday and Wednesday night with 7 to 11 inches estimated in several locations. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tulsa... Broken Arrow... Muskogee... Okmulgee... Wagoner... Bristow... Okemah... Eufaula... Bixby... Sapulpa... Jenks... Okfuskee... Glenpool... Coweta... Henryetta... Fort Gibson... Checotah... Drumright... Chouteau... Haskell... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&