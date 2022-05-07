We look forward to welcoming people to our upcoming election forum to hear from candidates about where the stand on important issues.
The McAlester News-Capital will produce an election forum June 16 at the Eastern Oklahoma State College McAlester Campus’s Clark Bass Building Conference Center Room 215.
Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. with the forum set to start at 5:30 p.m.
As with previous election forums in recent years, we will livestream the event on our Facebook page and that video will be available for anyone who misses being able to attend in person.
Pittsburg County voters will choose representatives in several offices — with all of the races to be decided in the upcoming Republican primaries or a runoff because all of those candidates filed as Republicans.
We invite candidates running in the June 28 primary elections for District 18 District Attorney, District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner, District 15 State Representative, and District 18 State Representative as we ask them about important topics to voters.
We invite voters to send us any questions they have that we might add to the ones we’re considering for the forum.
Voters should be involved in the process by getting to know the candidates, determining which candidate they want to represent them — and most importantly, going to vote.
Each candidate gets two minutes for an opening statement, two minutes for a closing statement, and one minute apiece to answer questions from McAlester News-Capital employees.
All candidates will be asked questions regarding important topics to voters and get one minute to answer.
The News-Capital is continuing election coverage with Q&As, stories and more leading up to the elections.
Voters planning to vote must register by June 3. Deadline for absentee ballot requests is 5 p.m. June 13.
Early voting is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 23-24, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25.
Polls will open for primary election day at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on June 28.
We look forward to hearing from everyone as we all prepare for another election cycle.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.