The University of Oklahoma announced the students named to its spring 2023 honor roll, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
A total of 8,645 students were named to the spring 2023 honor roll. Of these students, 3,833 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center. In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 or higher who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours.
Students who are on both the President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s Honor Roll are denoted by an asterisk.
Local area students who made the honor roll are:
Hartshorne:
• Jennifer Nicole Glasco
McAlester:
• Tucker Layne Capps
• Connor Louis Clark
• Abigail Rose Ervin
• Carson Reed Harrison
• Jake W. McAlester
• Jinay Ashok Patel
• Emily Donn Pilgram
• Hunter Victoria
• Paula Jean Plummer
• Reese Makenna Regan
• Kaya Faith Selman
• Brooklyn Nicole Slater
• Gabrielle Ryanne Williams
• Katelyn Ann Wilson
Quinton:
• Gabriel Thomas Gibson
Wilburton:
• Arianna Paige Eakle
• James Ryan McCabe
• Gracie Claire Nimrod
