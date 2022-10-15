Native Americans living within “McGirt defined boundaries” do not qualify for a state tax exemption following the McGirt decision, according to a recent ruling deemed “precedential” by Oklahoma’s Tax Commission.
Records show the Oct. 4 decision was made in a tax protest filed by a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation who lived and worked for the tribal nation during the 2017-19 tax years.
The appeal is one of 642 tax appeals filed by tribal citizens following the Supreme Court’s July 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, and subsequent rulings by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals that extended “Indian Country” to reservations in eastern Oklahoma for criminal jurisdiction purposes.
Appeals were filed based on an Oklahoma administrative code that states, “the income of an enrolled member of a federally recognized Native American tribe shall be exempt from Oklahoma individual income tax when the person “is living within ‘Indian Country’ under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs; and the income is earned from sources within ‘Indian Country’ under the jurisdiction of the tribe to which the member belongs.”
The Oct. 4 ruling vacated an earlier ruling made by an Oklahoma tax judge who recommended the protest be granted because the “protestant demonstrated, by a preponderance of the evidence, she lived within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.”
The OTC states the judge’s ruling was “an unauthorized expansion” of the McGirt ruling to state taxation matters and stated the ruling in McGirt only applied for purposes under federal criminal law under the Major Crimes Act.
“The Oklahoma Tax Commission is an agency of the Executive Branch, not the Legislative Branch, and not the Judicial Branch, and as such does not have the authority to unilaterally extend the McGirt holding to taxation absent a statutory change or a determination by a court of competent jurisdiction,” the ruling states.
The tax commission also ruled that even if McGirt extended to state taxation matters, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the decision was not retroactive and would not allow the protestant’s requested relief for the 2017-19 tax years.
According to the ruling, the protestant also did not meet the requirements under the state’s administrative code as the land where protestant lived on was not owned by a tribe or held in trust by the federal government “and therefore does not qualify as an informal reservation.”
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt applauded the tax commission’s ruling in an Oct. 12 press release.
“I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required to pay their fair share,” Stitt said. “This is a ruling in favor of certainty, fairness, and equality for all Oklahomans. We all drive on the same roads, send our kids to the same public schools and benefit from the same state services, so it is only right that every citizen of the state of Oklahoma, regardless of race or heritage, should contribute their fair share.”
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton has previously said the tribe does not believe the state should still be taxing Choctaw citizens who live and work on the reservation, and that the tribe may eventually pursue some type of legal action. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Tribal Council authorized in April 2022 a federal lawsuit to be filed against the state regarding taxes.
A lawsuit regarding state taxes filed in federal court by two Choctaw Nation citizens from McAlester in February 2022 remains pending as of Friday.
