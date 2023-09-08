The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the agency is starting to see how much revenue the agency is losing annually from certain license plates after the conversion to cashless tolling began in 2021.
“We’ve always known that we’ve had some challenges,” said OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz during an August board meeting. “But cashless has been what has empowered us to really analyze this at a much higher level of detail.”
Gatz said one of the biggest problems for the agency comes from plates that are blocked or altered.
“Blocked, that means there may be a vehicle pulling a trailer that obscures the plate,” Gatz said. “Maybe had mud on it, in inclement weather, sometimes snow on it. So, they’re just an unreadable plate.”
Other plates that are giving OTA issues are those issued in another country, certain out-of-state tags, temporary tags issued by a dealership, and tribal tags not connected to the state system.
“The tribal tags have presented challenges in the past,” Gatz said. “But only now are we beginning to understand the magnitude of these different types of plates that are presenting problems for us.”
Gatz said he estimates $7 million is lost due to the temporary tags, $9.8 million lost due to blocked or altered tags, and $11 million lost from the unregistered tribal tags.
According to Gatz, only plates from the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations are registered in Service Oklahoma’s system. Both tribes signed compacts with the state of Oklahoma in 2014 and are available to tribal members statewide.
“This is something that we’re going to work on, and it’s something that we have to work on,” Gatz said. “Part of that is outreach. We haven’t had a lot of dialogue with the tribes here in the state of Oklahoma in the past related to this issue and we’re going to ramp that up.”
The director said his agency has “a good plan” to open some new lines of communication with tribal nations in the state.
OTA began the conversion to cashless tolling in 2021 with seven turnpikes completed. The agency plans to convert the Indian Nation, Will Rogers, Turner, and the Muskogee Turnpikes to the PlatePay system by the end of 2024.
PlatePay cameras work by taking a photo of the vehicle’s license plate as the vehicle passes through. The driver will then either be charged through a PikePass account or be mailed an invoice at the higher approved rates.
Gatz said a monthly report of the losses will begin to be added to the OTA’s monthly meetings.
“This is something that is incumbent upon us to go through that process and that outreach,” Gatz said.
