A total of 7,729 students were named to the 2023 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,491 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
The following local students were named to the lists:
President’s Honor Roll:
Maggie Armstrong — McAlester
Bryce Dusenberry — McAlester
Carsyn Gragg — McAlester
Khushi Modi — McAlester
Alivia Weddle — McAlester
Kallie Chapman — McAlester
Ava Hayes — McAlester
Neil Ichord — McAlester
Derrick James — McAlester
Casandra Guazdausky — Hartshorne
Perry Johnson — Hartshorne
Christian Gockel — Wilburton
Dean’s Honor Roll:
Mollie Renee Westfall — Canadian
Madison White — Canadian
Abigail Cecil — McAlester
Denise Gonzalez Morales — McAlester
Melody Goodsell — McAlester
Hailey Merrifield — McAlester
Sara Box — McAlester
Morgan Carr — McAlester
Austin Hood — McAlester
Kaylee Lebras — McAlester
Brooke Mills — McAlester
Brenae Rhone — McAlester
Kirstyn Santino — McAlester
Morgan Standridge — McAlester
Tyler Tippit — McAlester
Sydnee Vanderburg — Wilburton
