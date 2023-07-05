OSU Library

 By Derrick James | Staff Writer

A total of 7,729 students were named to the 2023 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,491 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.

The following local students were named to the lists:

President’s Honor Roll:

Maggie Armstrong — McAlester

Bryce Dusenberry — McAlester

Carsyn Gragg — McAlester

Khushi Modi — McAlester

Alivia Weddle — McAlester

Kallie Chapman — McAlester

Ava Hayes — McAlester

Neil Ichord — McAlester

Derrick James — McAlester

Casandra Guazdausky — Hartshorne

Perry Johnson — Hartshorne

Christian Gockel — Wilburton

Dean’s Honor Roll:

Mollie Renee Westfall — Canadian

Madison White — Canadian

Abigail Cecil — McAlester

Denise Gonzalez Morales — McAlester

Melody Goodsell — McAlester

Hailey Merrifield — McAlester

Sara Box — McAlester

Morgan Carr — McAlester

Austin Hood — McAlester

Kaylee Lebras — McAlester

Brooke Mills — McAlester

Brenae Rhone — McAlester

Kirstyn Santino — McAlester

Morgan Standridge — McAlester

Tyler Tippit — McAlester

Sydnee Vanderburg — Wilburton

