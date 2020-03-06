An Oklahoma State Penitentiary inmate was federally indicted this week after an investigation alleges he was calling the shots for a large-scale drug trafficking ring in Wichita, Kansas from his prison cell.
Travis Knighten, 47, was indicted along with two dozen others after federal agents began investigating in April 2019 and reviewed thousands of intercepted messages among the alleged traffickers.
A total of 55 indictments were handed down by a federal grand jury as part of the investigation, with Knighten facing 26 counts.
“A large-scale criminal drug conspiracy operating in Kansas whose shot caller is behind bars in another state talking on a cell phone makes this a unique case in my experience,” U.S. Attorney for the Kansas District Stephen McAllister said in a press release. “To the alleged traffickers, I think I would say ‘Can you hear us now?”’
Knighten, although in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, was under the authority of the Kansas Department of Corrections and is serving a 90-year sentence for killing a corrections officer at Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kansas on May 22, 1993. The victim, Officer Mark Avery, died of head injuries received during a fight in the prison recreation building.
Federal documents allege Knighten directed the movements of 23 conspirators and used illegally obtained cell phones to receive information and to coordinate times and locations for meetings with suppliers.
According to the indictment, Knighten was assisted by another OSP inmate, Armando Luna, 39, who is serving two life sentences for two counts of first-degree murder out of Tulsa and Comanche Counties. Luna was named in six of the 55 indictments.
“Over 100 federal, state and local officers, working together executed dozens of arrests,” Timothy Langan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Kansas City, Missouri, said in a press release. “The impact of these arrests will be immediate, and our community will be safer due largely in part to the tireless work and dedication of our law enforcement partners. I applaud their dedication and commitment to the community we are sworn to serve.”
The indictment contains detailed descriptions of defendants negotiating prices, handling hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, and trying to do business without drawing attention to their actions.
Knighten and the co-conspirators used a variety of slang terms in communications to avoid detection, the indictment states. Investigators said the accused would call methamphetamine “ice hockey” or "NHL"; heroin was referred to as “Jordan” or "chocolate"; cocaine was called “soda”; sometimes crack cocaine was called “hard”; and marijuana was called “gorilla” and other terms.
During the conspiracy, many of the co-defendants were known to one another by their street names instead of their given names. Examples include Bizz, P-Boy, E, Booty, YT, Troub, Diablo, Wack, Shot, Leggs, Gray, Bink, Funk, Godfather and Punch.
Investigators alleged the indicted maintained five properties in Wichita as stash houses for processing and storing drugs.
The FBI and the Wichita Police Department investigated the matter, while prosecutors are Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Andrusak and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster. The following agencies assisted with taking defendants into custody: the FBI, the Wichita, Kansas Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Sedgwick County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
