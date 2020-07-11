A man accused of killing his Oklahoma State Penitentiary cellmate was sentenced Thursday.
Shawn Curtis Sharp, 39, was charged with first-degree murder after he admitted to investigators he killed 56-year-old Bobby G. Bailey on Sept. 12, 2018.
Sharp was sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty to the charge Thursday, court documents state.
“Defendant understands that he is pleading to life without parole in order for death penalty to be taken off the table,” according to court documents.
According to the affidavit, when investigators asked Sharp what happened, Sharp said “I killed him” with just his hands.
During an interview with investigators, Sharp admitted again to killing Bailey and said he choked Bailey with his hands before getting tired and placed an elbow on him, and when that didn’t work, Sharp said he put him in a choke-hold and got tired again, the affidavit states.
Sharp told investigators that after he checked for a pulse, he beat the man and that it didn’t work, so he attached a sheet around the man’s neck and hung him, according to the affidavit.
ODOC records show Sharp was serving a 35-year sentence out of Okmulgee County at the time of the murder for kidnapping, rape by instrumentation, and first-degree rape. Records also show Sharp was also serving a 20-year sentence for assault and battery upon a correction officer.
Derrick James
