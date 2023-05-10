An Oklahoma State Penitentiary inmate was charged with murder after confessing to killing his cellmate.
Alexander David Defaria, 23, was charged with first-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Joshua Duane Gauger at OSP in March.
Records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections show Defaria was serving two concurrent 10-year prison sentence for lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 after pleading no contest in Canadian County Court in 2021.
Gauger was serving two concurrent 15-year sentences out of Tulsa County District Court for aggravated possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography along with a 20-year prison sentence out of Washington County for lewd or indecent proposals or acts to child under 16.
An affidavit filed in the case states a correctional officer was greeted by Defaria “who reported he had killed his cellmate.”
Medical staff responded to the cell and declated Gauger dead, the affidavit states.
According to Oklahoma Department of Corrections investigators, Gauger’s body showed signs of both manual and ligature strangulation with no other sign of traumas, the report states.
The affidavit states Defaria admitted during an interview he placed Gauger in a “rear naked choke” until Gauger became unconscious.
“The defendant reported he could still feel the victim’s pulse in his neck and continued utilizing the choke hole until he felt the victim’s pulse stop,” ODOC investigators wrote in the report.
Defaria told investigators when he couldn’t tell the difference between his pulse or Gauger’s, he “fashioned a ligature out of a cloth” and placed it around the man’s neck and pulled for two minutes “to ensure the victim was dead,” the affidavit states.
Investigators wrote in the report Defaria had two scratches on his forehead that occurred when the fight between the two men started with scratches on his arm from when Gauger “clawed” at his arm during the chocking.
