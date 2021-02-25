The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 104 active COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in Pittsburg County Feb. 25. More information from OSDH can be found in the story.
Total statewide cumulative positive cases: 422,156
404,310 assumed recoveries statewide*
Total active cases statewide: 13,544
Total statewide deaths: 4,302
Total cumulative cases in Pittsburg County: 4,381
Total assumed recoveries in Pittsburg County: 4,242*
*Recovered: currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report. Recoveries calculated beginning on 4/6/2020.
Total deaths in Pittsburg County: 35
Active Pittsburg County cases: 102 (0 inmates at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, two isolated and one quarantined at Oklahoma State Penitentiary as of 2/1; 7 at long-term care facilities as of 2/25)
Pittsburg County Risk Phase: Orange
This Moderate (Orange) risk phase means many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely. The risk of infection is heightened by community spread, and robust testing and containment measures are recommended to mitigate further spread.
Guidelines for the moderate risk can be found here.
VIEW DATA BY COUNTY HERE
VIEW DATA BY CITY HERE
Additional data is available for review in the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 422,156 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
811 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 38 additional deaths identified to report. 26 of the newly reported deaths occurred since 1/1/2021.
One in Adair County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Beckham County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Caddo County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Custer County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Garfield County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Greer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kiowa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Latimer County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Logan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Love County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Noble County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Pittsburg County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Tulsa County, one female in the 36-49 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Woodward County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,302 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 422,156
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,034,289
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,429,181
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 491
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 51
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,813
Total Cumulative Deaths 4,302
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2021-02-25 at 7:00 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.