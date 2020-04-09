As of this advisory, there are 1,684 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There is one additional death in Sequoyah County, a male older than 65.
There are 80 total deaths in the state.
In an effort to reduce the burden on first responders and decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19, the public is reminded to only call 911 for true medical emergencies such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or being incoherent or having bluish lips or face. Those with other concerns should contact a medical provider.
Families are encouraged to celebrate the upcoming religious holidays and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to process the more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February; they are not reflected in this report.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,684
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,519
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 415
Deaths 80
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 25 2
Atoka 1 0
Beaver 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 6 0
Canadian 48 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 17 1
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 231 14
Comanche 47 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 5 0
Creek 48 2
Custer 5 0
Delaware 14 0
Dewey 1 0
Garfield 5 0
Garvin 13 0
Grady 9 0
Grant 1 0
Greer 37 4
Jackson 6 0
Jefferson 1 0
Kay 36 3
Kingfisher 3 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 3 0
Lincoln 10 0
Logan 7 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Marshall 1 0
Mayes 12 2
McClain 17 0
McCurtain 2 0
McIntosh 1 0
Muskogee 21 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 10 0
Oklahoma 385 15
Okmulgee 13 0
Osage 41 5
Ottawa 17 0
Pawnee 24 1
Payne 25 0
Pittsburg 7 0
Pontotoc 9 0
Pottawatomie 24 1
Rogers 19 0
Seminole 4 1
Sequoyah 10 2
Stephens 13 1
Texas 3 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 308 16
Wagoner 57 4
Washington 54 2
Woodward 1 0
Total 1,684 80
