The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation took the lead in an investigation of a deceased man found Thursday evening at a McAlester residence.
OSBI Interim Public Information Officer Gerald Davidson said details about the investigation remain limited but confirmed the agency was asked to lead the investigation by the McAlester Police Department.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Davidson said Friday morning. “There was one deceased person and the OSBI is conducting an active investigation on it.”
When asked for additional information, Davidson cited Oklahoma statue that states investigations conducted by OSBI are confidential.
McAlester Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Mickey Virden confirmed Thursday night a deceased male was found at a residence at the intersection of South 5th Street and South Avenue.
Virden said OSBI was called in to assist MPD. Officers closed off a section of South and Fifth Streets for hours Thursday to allow investigators to work the crime scene before opening the roads back up around midnight.
According to MPD radio traffic obtained through Broadcastify, officers were dispatched to the residence at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening after a call about a deceased person was received.
In the recording, medics from the McAlester Fire Department were advised to stand by to let officers secure the scene due to a report of a possible gun shot heard in the area.
The OSBI asks for anybody with information to call the agency at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
