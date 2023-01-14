Police shot and killed a man who investigators said brandished a weapon after officers responded to a reported mental health crisis Saturday night.
Officers initially responded Saturday night to the 1900 block of Green Meadows Drive in McAlester for a mental health crisis, McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said.
MPD Public Information Officer Lt. Mickey Virden said after officers arrived, a man brandished a weapon and law enforcement officers on scene shot the man.
Virden said the man was taken to the McAlester Regional Heath Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The identify of the man was being withheld pending next of kin notification, according to Virden.
Hearod said two McAlester officers and a Krebs police officer were involved in the shooting with no officers injured during the shooting. The identities of the officers were withheld due to the ongoing investigation.
The chief said his officers will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Both Hearod and Virden said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation with the department cooperating with the investigation.
After the OSBI has completed its investigation, a written report will be sent to District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan’s office for a decision on whether the shooting was justified.
