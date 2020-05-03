An Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation representative said one man received lacerations and another was flown to a Tulsa hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in a Friday night shooting in Haileyville that remains under investigation.
OSBI Public Information Officer Brooke Arbeitman said the two men were involved in an altercation outside of a Haileyville residence Friday night.
“One of the men was inside a truck parked on the street. The other was outside the truck,” Arbeitman said.
Arbeitman said the man inside the truck received lacerations as a result of glass breaking from the gunfire with the man outside of the truck receiving gun shot wounds.
Haileyville Police Chief Brian Mathis said he was dispatched Friday night to a residence on the 700 block of E Street in Haileyville, where he found a shooting victim and the suspect before requesting assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Agents from the OSBI were called to assist and continue to investigate the shooting. Mathis said he would not identify the victim or the suspect because the investigation had been turned over to the OSBI.
Mathis said the gunshot victim was transported by medical helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with three gun shot wounds.
The police chief and the OSBI said the shooting victim was in the intensive care unit at the hospital in stable condition as of Sunday.
According to Arbeitman, the OSBI continues to investigate the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.