Multiple law enforcement agencies converged at an address on the 900 block of Poplar Avenue in Hartshorne after an emergency call came in at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers at the scene said one person is dead and two other individuals have been transported to a medical facility.
Police were not releasing any names, with the incident still under investigation.
Hartshorne police requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Police were awaiting the arrival of the FBI since one of those involved is said to be a tribal member.
OSBI agent John Graham said no arrests have been made and no suspect is being sought at this time
Hartshorne Police Chief Jerry Ford declined to comment as he continued the active investigation.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said one person died and two were injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
