OKLAHOMA CITY — As influenza rates tick upward, medical professionals are urging Oklahomans to get a flu vaccination as soon as possible.
“They’re not at what I would consider an alarming rate, but they have gone up very much as you would expect and as we knew would be coming,” said Dr. Jared Taylor, the state’s epidemiologist.
Taylor said health officials are particularly concerned about influenza because hospitalizations and severe illness always results from the flu.
“That’s just another tax upon our health care service in a time where we really don’t have any excess resources to provide for flu or anything else,” Taylor said.
Also, medical professionals fear co-infections between COVID-19 and the flu will be worse than any one alone.
“We don’t know that definitively at this point, but it certainly seems to reason,” Taylor said. “We do know that influenza is a strong predisposing infection for secondary bacterial infections, and those oftentimes complicate it immensely. We have concerns that if one was infected simultaneously with both COVID and influenza, that could be a very compromising health condition as well.”
While Taylor didn’t have any statewide data on vaccine uptake, he said anecdotally, county health departments are reporting higher rates of vaccinations than in year’s past.
Cameron Mantor, chief medical officer for OU Health Hospitals, said health officials are hopeful that Oklahoma’s influenza trends will mirror those in the Southern Hemisphere.
That region had a very light flu season, but it also did a much better job locking down due to COVID-19 and mandating masks, he said.
Thus far, flu and RSV case numbers are tracking below the year prior, but it’s still early. Flu cases usually peak between December and February. Mantor said his hospital system does not currently have a lot of beds filled with flu patients. The beds are instead filled with COVID-19 and other patients.
“If we can convince Oklahomans to wear a mask and do so around people, it will prevent the spread, it absolutely will,” he said, adding that it’s also important for people get their annual flu shot to bolster that protection.
In a statement, Integris Hospital said getting a flu vaccine in 2020-2021 is more important than ever because of the ongoing pandemic.
It’s particularly important for Oklahomans who are at high risk of complications, including those over 65 and those with underlying medical conditions.
“When you get vaccinated for the flu, you reduce your risk of getting sick and possibly being hospitalized and even dying,” the hospital said. “In turn by staying healthy this flu season, you help conserve potentially scarce health care resources needed to help those battling COVID-19.”
