Officials canceled the remainder of the 2020 Oklahoma Youth Expo after an emergency declaration Sunday.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon that restricted gatherings with 50 or more participants in city-operated facilities.
The following is a statement from OYE:
Since the start of the 2020 Oklahoma Youth Expo, balancing the continuation of our event while prioritizing the health and safety of our exhibitors and their families has been our top concern. Late this afternoon, a State of Emergency was announced in Oklahoma City by Oklahoma City Mayor, David Holt.
As part of the state of emergency, the city is restricting public gatherings with 50 or more participants at city-operated facilities and city-owned facilities operated by a private contractor. As a result, we are having to cancel the remainder of the 2020 Oklahoma Youth Expo as of Sunday evening, March 15, 2020.
The Oklahoma Youth Expo has been the centerpiece for Oklahoma agriculture for 105 years. Having to close our doors early is extremely difficult for all exhibitors and their families along with our staff.
We look forward to the 2021 Oklahoma Youth Expo where The World’s Largest Junior Livestock Show will continue to inspire and encourage the development of key skills like leadership, a strong work ethic and problem solving, which helps 4-H and FFA members reach goals far beyond the showring.
Additional updates and information will be provided as it becomes available. For the most current information, please download the official OYE App and additional information will always be updated on okyouthexpo.com
