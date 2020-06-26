OKLAHOMA CITY - Due to the evolving COVID-19 health crisis, its impact on community health and well-being, the 2020 Oklahoma State Fair has been canceled.
The safety and well-being of the Oklahoma State Fair’s visitors, participants and community is the highest priority in producing “Oklahoma’s Premier Family Attraction” each year.
After extensive communications with our many partners including other state fairs, national touring acts, state and local officials, as well as public health agencies, it became clear to the Oklahoma State Fair’s Board of Directors that cancellation was the prudent choice for 2020 and the correct course of action for the Oklahoma State Fair to do its part for community health and safety and to mitigate the potential spread of infection.
“The impact of the State Fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration,” stated Timothy J. O’Toole, President & CEO of Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. “We are tremendously saddened for the businesses, large and small, that rely on the income and exposure that the State Fair brings them each year. We are also heartbroken for our staff, who have worked so diligently on planning for this year’s Fair; the competitors and exhibitors, who take part in our various creative arts, horse and livestock events; and of course, the general Fairgoers who look forward to attending the Fair each year.”
“We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about Oklahoma City and the State of Oklahoma,” O’Toole said. “Until then, stay safe, be well and support each other. We look forward to welcoming you back to the Oklahoma State Fair in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.