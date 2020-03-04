Oklahoma’s U.S. senators joined a bipartisan effort opposing an Education Department decision that would slash more than $1 million in federal funding for the state’s rural schools.
Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Jim Inhofe were among 21 senators who signed a letter Wednesday urging Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to reverse a decision made to change eligibility requirements for the Rural Low-Income Schools program that could cut funds from 800 school across the country.
“We strongly encourage you to rescind this new interpretation and to work with Congress to serve students in rural communities,” the letter states.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, co-wrote the 2002 law establishing the RLIS program. Collins and Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, led the effort against the department’s decision.
Multiple outlets reported DeVos agreed to delay the adjustment.
“Glad to see Secretary DeVos delay this rule after I, along with many of my Senate colleagues, expressed concern today in the below letter,” Inhofe tweeted. “This will protect funding for more than half of the rural schools in Oklahoma to the tune of $1 million annually.”
“This is great news for our schools and state,” Lankford tweeted.
As first reported by The New York Times, the Education Department said it will change how schools report students living in poverty after it discovered some received funding despite not meeting eligibility requirements under federal education law since 2002.
The department allowed districts for nearly two decades to use the percentage of students who qualify for federally-subsidized free-and-reduced price meals. The adjustment would require districts to use the Census Bureau’s Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates to determine if 20% of school-aged children live “below poverty” in the area.
Qualifying school districts in Oklahoma would be reduced from 144 to 82 under the adjustment.
School officials in Pittsburg County voiced concerns about the timing and process of the adjustment, as well as the accuracy of the census data in determining the percentage of students living in poverty.
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Monday said the change could cost the state’s rural schools more than $1 million and called for senators and congressmen to save rural schools.
“The loss of approximately $1,040,095 in RLIS funds will adversely affect many rural (school districts) and likely force the reduction of services to their students,” Hofmeister said in a press release. “We must do everything in our power to ensure this change in policy is reversed as abruptly as it was enacted, which is why I am asking for the members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation to intervene on behalf of our rural schools.”
