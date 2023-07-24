The Oklahoma Senate on Monday voted to override Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of two tribal compacts, with the governor calling the process “illegitimate.”
Less than a month after the Senate fell just one vote short of overriding the vetoes in June, senators took less than an hour Monday to pass two bills which overrode vetoes and extended tobacco, and motor vehicle compacts with tribal nations for one year.
Both HB 1005X and SB 26X passed with a vote of 34-7.
HB 1005X dealt with motor vehicle compacts between Oklahoma and tribal nations with SB 26X dealing with tobacco compacts.
Stitt vetoed both bills in May, claiming the bills were not in the state’s best interest and violated state law and said the bills amount “to a circumvention of the executive’s authority to negotiate compacts.”
Following the Monday vote, Stitt in a press release called the process “illegitimate.”
“Despite real concerns for the future of our state, the Senate has chosen to disregard the governor’s compact in favor of compact language the tribes wanted. I am trying to protect eastern Oklahoma from turning into a reservation, and I’ve been working to ensure these compacts are the best deal for all four million Oklahomans. Unfortunately, the Senate seems to disagree and used an illegitimate process to do so,” Stitt said.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said Monday in a statement the Senate did the right thing, despite Stitt’s attempts to “muddy the waters.”
“These important agreements provide massive benefits for tribes and all Oklahomans, and we thank the Legislature for doing what is right,” said Batton. “The Choctaw Nation remains open to negotiating on long-term compacts, and we trust good-faith discussions will start soon. All Oklahomans benefit from fair agreements between tribes and state government, and we look forward to continuing our partnerships.”
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the overrides were a great step forward in preserving “carefully negotiated compact agreements that have served both Oklahoma and Cherokee Nation well for decades.”
“The bipartisan supermajority of senators who voted to extend our tribal-state compacts, overriding the governor’s veto, also saw this need, and I thank them for their support. This vote shows once again that the governor is isolated in his choice of conflict over cooperation with tribes,” Hoskin said.
Oklahoma began signing compacts with tribal nations in 1992 after the U.S. Supreme Court in 1991 affirmed Oklahoma’s right to tax non-Natives who purchase tobacco on tribal lands.
The money comes from the taxes paid by businesses when the tobacco products are purchased from wholesalers. After the wholesalers remit the taxes to the state, the taxes are divided between the state and the tribes at a rate negotiated in the compact.
Stitt argues language defining Indian County needs to be changed in the current compacts following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma that Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has since applied the ruling to the Choctaw, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Seminole, Quapaw and the Ottawa and Peoria Nations in eastern Oklahoma.
The governor wants to sway away from the use of the federal government’s definition used in 18 U.S.C. § 1151 to lands owned by a tribal nation or held in trust by the federal government or in a restricted title by tribal members.
The courts have continuously ruled the McGirt ruling only applies to criminal matters.
Senators hope the extensions will give Stitt and the tribes more time to reach an agreement and avoid litigation.
“We must demonstrate an ability and a good-faith effort to be able to negotiate with these tribes,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat (R-OKC).
The Oklahoma House of Representatives will convene July 31 to vote on the override of SB 26X as the House has already voted to override HB 1005X in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.