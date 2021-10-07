OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s two driver’s license megacenters are being underused as many Oklahomans continue to rely on local tag agencies to obtain Real IDs.
State Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, who championed the concept, said the two Department of Public Safety megacenters, which have been open about two months now - one in Oklahoma City and the other in Tulsa - have provided Oklahomans an additional way to obtain a Real ID ahead of the federal government’s May 2023 deadline.
“My disappointment comes from lack of utilization,” he said.
Hall said Wednesday that the centers are set up to issue 1,000 licenses a day at each location, but are averaging about half that. They’re averaging about 4,500 licenses a week through both megacenters. The centers were designed to process about 10,000 a week in an effort to alleviate the state’s 750,000-person REAL ID backlog, he said.
In comparison, the state’s tag agencies issue about 20,000 licenses a week.
When lawmakers first announced the $6.6 million megacenter plan earlier this year, Oklahomans were facing months-long waits to access driver’s license services. DPS and tag agencies were reporting more than 60-day waits to secure appointments to obtain a federally compliant Real ID. The license will be required beginning May 2023 to enter military bases, federal facilities including courthouses, or to fly domestically.
Oklahoma was one of the final states to start issuing Real ID-compliant licenses last year, adding pressure to the licensing system, which was already grappling with budget cuts and COVID-19-related closures. It takes nearly 30 minutes to apply for a REAL ID license compared to about 10 minutes for the state’s old license.
“What we’ve been able to do is take the pressure off of tag agents because what was happening is that you had metropolitan people going to the rural tag agents to get their Real ID, and so the people in rural areas weren’t able to use their local tag agent because they were taking up the entire network,” Hall said.
“I do wish that Oklahoman’s would utilize them more, but I understand that they like their local tag agents, which is great,” said state Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, the House author of the plan. “But I think it has alleviated some of the immediate stress. We’re not out of the woods yet. We’ve still got a long way to go but we knew that before the megacenters even went in.”
Kerbs said he suspects that when centers close there will again be “log jams or backlogs” at tag agencies. He said there’s no way currently to eliminate those backlogs, but lawmakers are working to make the process as painless as possible.
Sarah Stewart, a spokeswoman for DPS, said since July 26, the megacenters have served more than 40,000 Oklahomans with each seeing about 500 people a day. The wait times average anywhere from 30 minutes to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Each center has 52 temporary employees and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointments are necessary.
“We would love for people to come in and take advantage of these megacenters while they’re still open,” Stewart said, adding that anyone can renew their license within 1 year of their expiration date or simply update their non-complaint license to a Real ID at any time.
The megacenters can also issue renewals and replacements of commercial driver’s licenses, out-of-state transfers and learner permits as long as the applicant has completed driver’s ed or taken the written knowledge test, but do not process suspended or revoked licenses, conduct driving tests or issue first-time driver’s licenses. Consumers must still visit a traditional DPS location for those services.
As of Wednesday, the wait for those appointments at traditional DPS driver’s license locations remained at least two months at many locations.
Hall said state officials are currently examining the entire driver’s license delivery system to develop a new model, new policies and procedures to improve the overall delivery of services.
The megacenters are slated to remain open until Dec. 10 in Oklahoma City and Jan. 7 in Tulsa, though Hall said if use increases, lawmakers will work to keep them open a little longer.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
