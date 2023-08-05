An Oklahoma lawmaker is calling for DNA evidence to be retested in a death row inmate’s case before the inmate is scheduled to be executed in September.
“While I have been a strong supporter of the death penalty in the past and somewhat reluctant to involve myself in other cases, I have completed an initial review of Anthony Sanchez’s case, and I believe there is a significant issue with the processing of DNA evidence in death penalty cases in Oklahoma,” wrote Rep. Justin Humphrey, R- Lane, in a letter to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
Sanchez, 44, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1996 death of 21-year-old Jewel Jean “Juli” Busken. Court documents state Busken, of Benton, Arkansas, was a ballerina and had finished her last semester at the University of Oklahoma when she was abducted from her Norman apartment and later found dead at Lake Stanley Draper.
Sanchez was convicted during a trial in 2006 after his DNA was found on a leotard belonging to Busken.
Supporters of Sanchez claim DNA evidence collected shows Buskin and Sanchez “are a 30-40% match” genetically and proves there is an issue with the DNA evidence that helped convict Sanchez, among other issues.
Humphrey wrote in the letter he believed it would be prudent to reprocess the DNA evidence in cases where there are questions about its accuracy “as this would either confirm guilt or produce reasonable doubt.”
“I believe that this would be a critical step towards ensuring that the death penalty process is fair and just,” Humphrey wrote. “Not just in this case, but in others like it.”
Sanchez said in a statement if Drummond heeds the advice of Humphrey, “the whole state of Oklahoma will soon know for sure that I am an innocent man.”
The Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board was scheduled to conduct a clemency hearing for Sanchez on Aug. 9, but it was canceled after Sanchez waived his right to the hearing.
The death row inmate said he will continue to work on a variety of motions, including “an actual innocence motion.”
“Such a path will free me up to spend the precious time that I have working to prove my innocence and not investing in a path that is predetermined,” Sanchez said. “I don’t want clemency. I want to prove that I did not kill Juli Busken.”
Anthony’s spiritual advisor Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood said the campaign for Sanchez will not stop.
“Even though our campaign has come a long distance, we will not stop until Attorney General Drummond asks for the date of Anthony Sanchez’s execution to be pulled,” Hood said.
A billboard campaign asking Drummond to retest the DNA has launched in Norman and Oklahoma City last month. Billboards also invite people to visit www.FreeAnthonySanchez.com for more information about the case. The campaign is expected to make its way to McAlester in the coming days.
Sanchez is currently scheduled to be executed by the state of Oklahoma on Sept. 21, 2023. Sanchez was originally scheduled to be executed on April 6 before OCCA granted the Oklahoma AG’s request for more time between executions in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.