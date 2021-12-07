An Oklahoma death row inmate is asking the nation's top court to stay his execution set for Thursday.
Attorneys for Bigler Stouffer, 79, filed an emergency application for stay of execution with the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday — asking the court for a temporary stay if it is unable to resolve his application by the night before his lethal injection.
Stouffer was convicted of the 1985 fatal shooting of Oklahoma teacher Linda Reaves and is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday denied Stouffer an emergency motion for a stay of execution.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt denied Stouffer clemency on Friday, despite a 3-2 recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board to commute his sentence to life in prison without parole because of concerns some board members voiced about recent executions.
John O'Connor, the state's attorney general, applauded Stitt's decision to deny clemency.
“Stouffer’s brutal and senseless crime took the life of Linda Reaves and shattered the lives of Doug Ivens and their families," O'Connor said in a statement. “Now, after 36 years, justice will finally be served."
Don Heath, chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, supported the parole board's recommendation — saying the governor should stay executions until Oklahoma's execution protocol gets a federal ruling on whether it constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.
Parole board members questioned if Oklahoma's lethal injections violate the eight amendment after John Grant vomited and convulsed several times while being put to death in October.
Grant, convicted of killing a prison cafeteria worker, became Oklahoma’s first execution since a hiatus in 2015 after scrutiny stemming from a series of problematic lethal injections.
Clayton Lockett, convicted in 2000 of murder and several other charges, writhed for nearly an hour on a gurney during his 2014 lethal injection. A state investigation later found the IV in Lockett’s groin came loose and prolonged his death.
The state then used an drug not approved at the time of the 2015 execution of Charles Warner, who was convicted in the rape and murder of an infant.
Oklahoma’s then-general counsel, Steve Mullins, told prison officials to proceed using the same mixture used in Warner’s execution for the lethal injection of death row inmate Richard Glossip — but then-Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin intervened by issuing a stay.
The state uses midazolam to first render the inmate unconscious, then vecuronium bromide as a muscle relaxant, and finally potassium chloride to stop the heart.
Oklahoma resumed lethal injections in October using the same three-drug combination used in Lockett’s 2014 execution.
Defense attorneys have challenged the effectiveness of midazolam — but appellate judges wrote Stouffer didn't address key factors in his appeal.
Stouffer maintains his innocence in the attack that left Reaves dead and her boyfriend Doug Ivens seriously wounded. Stouffer's first conviction was overturned before he was convicted and sentenced to death in 2003.
Prosecutors said Stouffer went to Ivens' home to borrow his gun before he fatally shot Reaves and wounded Ivens. They said Stouffer was dating Ivens' ex-wife and that he was trying to get access to Ivens’ $2 million life insurance policy.
Stouffer said at his parole board hearing that Reaves was dead when he arrived and Ivens was shot as they struggled over the gun.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
