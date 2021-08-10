OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s hospital system is nearing the breaking point as COVID-19 admissions climb and nursing shortages plague facilities, but the governor said no state of emergency is needed at this point.
The head of the Oklahoma Hospital Association on Tuesday, meanwhile, called on state officials to grant Oklahoma hospitals the same flexibility they were given last year in order to combat the latest virus spike.
“Oklahoma hospitals need state regulatory flexibility to create additional bed capacity such as repurposing space within a hospital, licensure flexibility and enabling the insurance department to instruct insurance companies to waive or expedite pre-authorization for post-acute care,” said Patti Davis, president of the OHA.
She called for the “most expedient course to be taken” to achieve that flexibility.
“If state agencies have statutory authority to move without an executive order by the governor, we certainly would like to see that explored,” Davis said.
"We have an effective vaccine that is free and widely available to all eligible Oklahomans, and we are well prepared to manage COVID without a state of emergency,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement Tuesday.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer with the University of Oklahoma, said Tuesday that his hospital system has had to start erecting temporary barriers and taking other measures to create COVID-19 units because “we’ve seen a really dramatic increase in the number of cases” within the past week. He also said during a media briefing Tuesday that another major medical system in Oklahoma City — Mercy — announced that it also is running out of bed capacity.
“Remember, there are many other people at the hospital for other things at the same time, and we have this tremendous shortage of nurses that actually would allow us to open up all the beds that we have in our facilities,” Bratzler said.
The State Department of Health reported 1,042 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s 7-day average to 2,025. The agency reported 919 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, more than a quarter were in intensive care.
State health officials have reported that while some vaccinated residents have become ill, most of the new COVID-19 cases have been among those who have yet to get their vaccine.
Bratzler said that while he doesn’t see all statewide hospital capacity numbers, he knows “what’s happening in Oklahoma City and in our system, and we are approaching the limits of capacity.” He also said Tulsa area hospitals have been “very, very full.”
But Bratzler said part of the ability of hospitals to repurpose beds to bring in contingent staffing is dependent on Stitt declaring a state of emergency.
“If our hospitalizations keep going up then that may be necessary,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
