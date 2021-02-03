An Oklahoma legislative committee unanimously rejected a bill criminalizing those who participate in abortion Wednesday, but approved another one punishing anyone who performs them.
Human and Health Services Committee members unanimously rejected Senate Bill 495, filed by state Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, to punish anyone participating in abortions.
But the committee pushed forward SB 612 by Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) that would punish anyone for "performance of or attempt to perform abortion" except in medical emergencies. Members took a 7-3 vote to send the bill to the senate floor.
Hamilton told committee members prior to the vote that Christians “have a duty before God to do the right thing” in stopping abortion, an issue he said was of “biblical proportions and biblical ramifications.”
“It will be painful any time we do the right thing,” Hamilton told committee members, adding that voting against the bill would go against “the foundation of our nation.”
Hamilton’s bill also aimed to rescind licenses of doctors who perform abortions in Oklahoma and would have directed state agencies to monitor and enforce the law “regardless of any contrary or conflicting federal statute, regulation, treaty, executive order or ruling.”
The U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973. Alabama lawmakers in 2019 passed a near-total ban on abortion that was blocked by U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson because the law “defies the United States Constitution.”
State Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, asked Hamilton if he trusted women to women to make their own medical decisions. Hamilton said he does, but he considers abortion murder.
Committee members voting against Hamilton’s bill were Chairman Greg McCortney, R-Ada; Vice Chairman Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City; Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville; John Haste, R-Broken Arrow; George Young, D-Oklahoma City; Frank Simpson, R-Ardmore; Rob Standridge, R-Norman; Adam Pug; R-Edmond; Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa; Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan; and Hicks.
Dossett, Hicks, and Young voted against Dahm's bill.
Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman David McLain supported Hamilton’s bill in a statement posted to social media prior to the committee vote.
Human and Health Services Committee members also voted Wednesday to approve five bills restricting abortions in the state, including one that would restrict state funding for any person or organization convicted of trafficking fetal body parts, and another that would punish doctors for performing abortions except in life-saving procedures. The committee also approved two bills by Daniels regulating drugs used for abortions.
Members also approved a bill authored by state Sen. Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, that would ban abortion in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade.
Oklahoma is one of 19 states prohibiting abortions after 20 weeks, according to the latest information from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group formerly associated with Planned Parenthood, which provides reproductive health care including abortion.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the nation’s total number of abortions declined 22% since 2009.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
