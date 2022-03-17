OKLAHOMA CITY — A controversial effort to better flag medically unfit drivers has stalled in the House.
State Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, wants to expand the list of confidential reporters to include family within three degrees of consanguinity — such as parents, spouses, grandparents, siblings, grandchildren, in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and great-grandparents. He also wants physical therapists, chiropractors, registered nurses, optometrists and emergency medical personnel to also be able to flag individuals to the Department of Public Safety who appear to be “medically unfit” to retain a driver’s license.
All reports would remain confidential, and DPS could then require an individual to complete an examination to determine their fitness to drive and if they have a condition that potentially impairs safe driving. If they’re deemed a danger, DPS could then revoke their license.
The bill is named after two Tecumseh teenagers, Logan Deardorff, 18, and Shelby Johnson, 17, who were killed when a man rear-ended the Ford Mustang they were riding in 2019.
State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, said the man, who was convicted of manslaughter in their deaths, had a history of seizures, but his license was never suspended.
“(They’re) trying to make it more accessible and easy for doctors, professional people, to call in and not worry about reprisal and make sure that we keep our roads safe,” said Humphrey, who has co-authored House Bill 2383.
Critics, though, say expanding the reporting parameters could leave the system ripe for abuse.
Current law allows DPS to require an individual who suffers from mental or physical impairments — such as seizures or momentary lapses of consciousness — that could cause them to lose control of a vehicle and pose a hazard to public safety to submit to a physical or psychological exam. Currently, law enforcement officers or licensed physicians can report people they believe are incapable of controlling motor vehicles for medical reasons.
Humphrey said he supports the measure because it would help prevent people who have medical issues, including epileptic seizures, from posing a danger to other people on the road.
But the measure this year has twice failed to garner enough support in the House to advance.
“Again, that’s a tough process,” Humphrey said. “Who wants to go in and tell their parents that they are not safe to drive or try to take away their ability to be able to go places. That’s a tough, tough call. There’s no question why there was so much resistance on the floor because people don’t want to be told that. They want to make those decisions (themselves), and if we can trust people to do that, great, but there’s a lot of people out there that shouldn’t be on the road.”
Humphrey also said there needs to be a process to keep roadways safe, and he believes there’s been so much pushback on the measure because of a belief that it’s targeted at elderly drivers.
State Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, said at the end of the day, broadening who could report someone and requiring them to prove they’re not medically unfit erodes the fundamental belief of innocence until proven guilty. He said that represents a shift in how our system works, and that’s why he voted no.
“I understand what the author is doing, I get it,” Caldwell said. “But I just think that’s kind of a bridge too far for me.”
He said there’s already a system in place when it comes to having to re-evaluate medical fitness, and he worries that overhauling the existing law would open it up for abuse.
“I would worry about the fact that in some communities, you could see it where it would almost be punitive,” he said. “Or you could have a system where if someone didn’t like you or if you had a grudge or something like that, it could be abused.”
Caldwell said the current system works. When his grandfather was diagnosed in the past with dementia and a doctor recommended that he no longer drive, his family stepped in and took away the keys.
And he said that while the bill is not specifically aimed at elderly Oklahomans, he added, “ageism is alive.”
Sterling did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but while presenting his bill in the House earlier this month said that he knows several people who have medical conditions that potentially make them unfit to drive without medication. One mother wanted to report a child who had refused to take seizure medicine but was still driving.
Sterling said his bill is based on a Missouri law.
The first four years it was in Missouri statute, more than half of those over age 70, who were reported to be unfit to drive, voluntarily surrendered their license, he said.
