The move comes a week after Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, requested Drummond take over the case of Cherokee Nation, et al. v. U.S. Department of the Interior, et al.
Drummond accepted the request Tuesday and filed his motion to join the case in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
“While Gov. Stitt and I are both elected Republican leaders who agree on many issues, I have been highly critical of his dealings with our Native American tribes,” Drummond said. “The governor is free to make his own decisions regarding how he wants to interact with the tribes, but he is not free to violate Oklahoma law. I am taking this action in order to uphold the law and defend our constitution.”
The case began after both Treat and McCall filed lawsuits against Stitt in 2020 over four gaming compacts the governor had signed with the Comanche Nation, the Otoe-Missouria, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, and the Kialegee Tribal Town. The two leaders argued the compacts were invalid because they were not approved by the Legislature.
The compacts between state and tribe settle the question of how much revenue the tribes share with the state. Stitt has been demanding a larger cut of the profits, while tribal leaders argue the original pacts allow them to change the terms, not the governor. Compacts cover such issues as fishing and hunting licenses, but the key deal involves casino revenues.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled in both cases the compacts negotiated by Stitt were not valid under state law. However, the compacts were submitted to the U.S. Department of the Interior and were approved at the federal level.
Following the ruling, the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi Nations filed a federal lawsuit against the compacts, with Stitt hiring Washington, D.C-based law firm Sullivan and Cromwell to represent him in his official capacity. The lawsuit asks the federal court to invalidate the Interior Department’s tacit approval of the compacts – assumed because no action being taken within a 90-day time period – and claims the agreement was made illegally made under Oklahoma law.
Tribes also argued the compacts were unfair to the four smaller tribes named in the compacts in terms of revenue-sharing. They said an agreement for those tribes to potentially obtain trust land from the state, near or within the larger tribes’ reservation lands, could not be made as part of the agreement under federal law.
The UKB and Cherokee Nation are both based in Tahlequah, and have been embroiled in disputes over jurisdiction and the ability to operate casinos and other enterprises for years.
“You knew that you lacked authority to under Oklahoma law when you submitted these invalid compacts to the Secretary of the Interior in an attempt to sidestep the separation of powers enshrined in the Oklahoma Constitution,” Drummond wrote in a letter to Stitt. “Yet, you continue to direct state resources to a high-priced outside counsel in defense of these invalid compacts. I cannot allow this unlawful conduct to continue unchecked.”
Drummond said the state’s relationship with tribal nations has suffered greatly because of Stitt’s “divisive rhetoric and refusal to follow the law” and insists on costly legal battles that only benefit the elite law firms.
“Millions of dollars of state resources have been squandered on these futile efforts,” Drummond wrote.
The AG said he is just one of several Oklahoma leaders who want to repair the damage Stitt has done to tribal relations.
“The first and most critical step in that process is simple: We must follow the law,” Drummond wrote. “As Oklahoma’s duly elected attorney general, that is exactly what I intend to do.”
Treat said he appreciated Drummond’s dedication to the rule of law and willingness to intervene in the case due to Stitt’s wasting of “untold amounts of taxpayer money” on the lawsuits.
“Continuing them does nothing but alienate our tribal partners and undermine the very goals that the governor says he’s trying to achieve,” Treat said. “Nobody – not even the governor – is above the law.”
