OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Attorney General’s Office sued the Department of Defense, President Joe Biden and other federal officials Thursday in a bid to stop the Pentagon from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the state’s National Guard.
In the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office argues that Attorney General John O’Connor, Gov. Kevin Stitt and 16 unnamed Air National Guard members would be adversely affected by the mandate, which required all Air National Guard personnel to be vaccinated by Dec. 2.
The lawsuit argues in part that the vaccine mandate violates the religious liberties protected by the First Amendment, violates the due process right to bodily integrity and contravenes the Fourth Amendment right against unconstitutional searches and seizures. It asks the court to declare the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate unlawful, grant a temporary restraining order preventing federal officials from enforcing it and prohibit federal officials from withholding federal funding from the Oklahoma National Guard or its members.
“This vaccine mandate sets an unconstitutional condition — getting the vaccination against their will — for federal employees to keep their jobs,” the lawsuit says. “It’s a Hobson’s choice. The mandate’s manifest goal is to force as many people to take the vaccination as is possible.”
The lawsuit also alleges that the federal government is trying to disarm the state from protecting itself, its territory and its citizens. It says the mandate ensures that many National Guard members will simply quit instead of getting the vaccine, a situation that “will irreparably harm Oklahomans’ safety and security.”
The lawsuit notes that 89% of the Guard airmen have been vaccinated as of Dec. 2. Currently, 40% of the Army National Guard have been vaccinated ahead of the June 2022 deadline.
It said that one unnamed Air National Guard member is retiring after 20 years of service solely because she does not want the vaccine, while other “patriots” are at risk of being turned out.
CNHI newspapers across Oklahoma have attempted to get comment from National Guard personnel about the vaccine mandate, but so far Guard members have not been willing to comment on the record.
Pentagon officials could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, has doubled down this week regarding the vaccine requirement.
A memo signed by Austin ordered that no Department of Defense funding may be allocated for payment of duties performed under Title 32 for members of the National Guard who don’t comply with the vaccine mandate. It states that unless otherwise exempted, all members of the National Guard must be fully vaccinated by the deadlines established by the Army or Air Force in order to participate in drills, training and other duties.
It also says no credit or excused absence shall be afforded to members who do not participate in drills, training or other duties due to failure to be vaccinated.
Austin also sent a letter to Stitt earlier this week saying that he would not comply with the governor’s earlier request to suspend the mandatory vaccine requirement.
Stitt had requested Austin suspend mandatory vaccine obligations because it could potentially limit the number of individuals able to respond during an emergency and because the mandate “violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahomans, as it asks them to potentially sacrifice their personal beliefs in order to not lose their jobs.”
Earlier this week, Stitt remained defiant that as commander-in-chief of the Guard, he would take no administrative or legal action against thousands of Guard personnel who refuse to comply with the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate.
The Pentagon, meanwhile, noted that the federal government funds the National Guard, even under Title 32, so training operations that fall under Title 32 come under Austin’s purview, meaning Air and Army National Guard soldiers must comply with federal vaccination requirements. Officials have said that unvaccinated Oklahoma National Guard personnel wouldn’t be allowed to train, drill or contribute to operations under Title 10 or 32, which could lead to a decertification of their skill sets and result in them being no longer able to serve in the Guard.
In a statement responding the lawsuit, Stitt reiterated his belief that he is commander-in-chief of the National Guard while it is Title 32.
“This week, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin declared his intention to proceed with unconstitutional punishment that individually targets Oklahoma National Guard soldiers and airmen, including withholding their pay,” Stitt said. “It is unconscionable that President Biden and his administration are choosing to play politics with military paychecks, especially amid the highest inflation rate in 30 years and so close to the holiday season. Threatening the pay of National Guard members is manifestly unlawful and unfair, as unvaccinated active-duty personnel do not have their pay withheld.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.