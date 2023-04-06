Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion Thursday requesting the state's appellate court vacate the death row conviction of Richard Glossip.
Glossip, 60, was convicted twice of first-degree murder in the murder-for-hire plot that accused him of hiring Justin Sneed to kill motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997 in Oklahoma City.
Drummond released a final report from Independent Counsel Rex Duncan that didn't declare Glossip innocent, but noted multiple issues that cast doubt on the conviction.
“After thorough and serious deliberation, I have concluded that I cannot stand behind the murder conviction and death sentence of Richard Glossip,” Drummond said in a press release. “This is not to say I believe he is innocent. However, it is critical that Oklahomans have absolute faith that the death penalty is administered fairly and with certainty."
Glossip's case gained global attention over questions that led 34 Oklahoma Republican lawmakers to form an ad hoc committee requesting an independent review and eventually call for an end to the death penalty.
State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, led the committee and said he would "fight to end the death penalty in Oklahoma" if Glossip was executed. McDugle told CNHI Oklahoma on Thursday he has long-believed getting Glossip exonerated would take "a total act of God" — but he said the case sheds doubt on Oklahoma's death penalty process.
"I believe it does and I believe that," said McDugle, who reiterated he supports the death penalty. "That's why here just a month or two ago, we asked for a moratorium until we can get some of these things fixed.”
Glossip was convicted twice of first-degree murder in a 1997 murder-for-hire plot that accused him of hiring Justin Sneed to kill his boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese, in Oklahoma City.
Sneed admitted to killing Van Treese and told investigators it was under Glossip's direction as part of a plea deal for a sentence of life imprisonment.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Glossip's conviction before a 2004 retrial resulted in another conviction and death sentence.
Houston-based Reed Smith law firm conducted an independent review of the case at the request of the ad hoc committee and it called attention to multiple issues that brought questions about Glossip’s conviction.
Don Knight, Glossip's attorney, then filed a petition for post-conviction relief based on those findings, which he said were reiterated in the AG’s Thursday decision.
"It is now clear that it would be unconscionable for the State to move forward with Mr. Glossip’s execution when there is so much doubt surrounding his conviction," Knight said. "We thank General Drummond for his courageous decision to take a deeper look at this difficult case and urge the Court of Criminal Appeals to quickly grant the Attorney General’s request and remand Mr. Glossip’s case to the trial court for further proceedings.”
“Asking the Court of Criminal Appeals to set aside the conviction after appeals have been exhausted is rare. Drummond himself signed the motion, attesting to the magnitude of the request for his office," Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty Chair Rev. Don Heath said in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.