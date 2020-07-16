A woman died after being ejected from the vehicle she was driving in Hughes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Andrea Harjo, 41, of Holdenville, was pronounced dead at the scene four miles west of Wetumka on State Highway 9 around 9 p.m. Wednesday by Hughes County EMS, an OHP report states.
The OHP reported Harjo was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox east on Highway 9 when the vehicle left the road on the right, struck a concrete culvert and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its tires.
Harjo wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected an unknown distance, according to the OHP.
Trooper Brad Stuteville investigated the incident, and was assisted by Trooper Scott Aldridge, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, and Hughes County EMS.
