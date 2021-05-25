A Wilburton man died in a single-vehicle incident in Latimer County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Michael Alley, 42, died after the vehicle he was driving overturned on State Highway 2 in Latimer County around 3 a.m. Tuesday, OHP reported.
The report states Alley's 2001 Ford truck left the road on the right side before he over-corrected to the left and the vehicle overturned.
He was ejected and the vehicle came to rest on its wheels "pinning the driver," the report states.
Alley was pronounced dead at the scene by Pafford EMS.
The report states seat belts were equipped but not in use.
Trooper Cody Jackson investigated the incident and was assisted by Wilburton Fire Department and Latimer County Sheriffs Office.
