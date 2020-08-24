Two men died after their vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle in Holdenville, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Jaden Thomas Yarbrough, 21, of Holdenvile, and Lawrence Brice Yarbrough, 22 , of Shawnee, were pronounced dead at the scene after the head-on collision around 9:27 p.m. Saturday on Business 270 in Holdenville, OHP reported.
The report states Jaden Thomas Yarbrough was driving a 2005 Ford four-door vehicle Lawrence Brice Yarbrough and a 3-year-old passenger, who was not injured.
The vehicle was going west and crossed the center line before colliding with a 2012 Chevrolet truck, of which the driver was treated and released, and the passenger was admitted in stable condition, according to OHP.
Trooper Ken Duncan investigated the incident with assistance from Trooper Austin Mass, Trooper Billy Wallace, Holdenville Fire Department, Hughes County EMS, Hughes County Sheriff's Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, and Holdenville Police Department.
