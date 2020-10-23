A 25-year-old man died after a vehicle struck the one he was driving while he was attempting a U-turn on a highway in Pittsburg County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Brandon Broome, of Alderson, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle incident Thursday on U.S. Highway 270 about 1.5 miles east of Bache, OHP reported.
The report states Broome was in the driver seat of a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu that attempted a U-turn before being struck in the driver's side door by on oncoming vehicle.
Two passengers of the Malibu and the driver of the other vehicle were treated and released at the scene, OHP reported.
