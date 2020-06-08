A McAlester man was found dead near a pond around noon on Monday in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Charles Branson, 71, was operating a lawn mower around the edge of a pond before he was found lying at the water's edge nearly two miles west of Arpelar, the OHP reported.
Medical personnel with Pafford EMS pronounced Branson dead at the scene on Double Springs Road, the OHP stated.
Trooper Scott Lee #923 of Troop W investigated the incident and was assisted by Trooper Mark Benedict #881, Trooper Allen Monroe #356, Trooper Ty Wallace #485, Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The report states a personal flotation device was not in use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.