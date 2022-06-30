The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a McAlester man died while riding a personal watercraft after a combination of limited visibility and speed caused him to collide with a Lake Eufaula shoreline.
An OHP report states 26-year-old Phillip Alan Williams was traveling south from a marina at Arrowhead State Park on a personal watercraft and “struck the west shoreline at a high rate of speed” at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Williams was last seen at Lake Eufaula on Wednesday and his body was recovered Thursday after his department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Lake Patrol, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducted a search.
The sheriff said Williams' body was found four miles north of Crowder.
Morris said the watercraft was recovered at the scene and no foul play was suspected.
Officials began the search for Phillips after he was last seen Wednesday afternoon leaving the marina.
OHP states the cause of the collision was “limited visibility and speed.”
The condition of Williams at the time of the collision is under investigation, according to the report.
Troopers wrote a personal flotation device was equipped and in use at the time of the collision.
The collision was Investigated by Trooper Jamie Futral #899 of the Marine Enforcement Division with assistance by Trooper Ryan Williams #746, Army Corps of Engineers, and Oklahoma Park Rangers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.