The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a McAlester man died Saturday in an apparent drowning on Lake Eufaula.
A report prepared by OHP said 55-year-old Alen Wright was fishing Saturday at the Elm Point Recreational Area of Lake Eufaula off an “inflatable tube” when it drifted from his party into deeper waters.
The recreational area is located approximately 13 miles northeast of McAlester on State Highway 31.
Witnesses told troopers Wright fell off of the tube, went under the water, and never resurfaced, the report states.
Troopers said Wright was recovered from the water approximately two hours after he was last seen and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.
OHP’s report states a personal flotation device was not in use by Wright.
Trooper Trey Downum with OHP’s Marine Enforcement Division investigated the death with assistance from Troopers Scott Lee, Justin Williams, Troy Monroe, and the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
