A man was hospitalized after his motorcycle struck two deer on a highway in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Delbert Smith, 61, of Augusta, Kansas, was transported by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital Saturday after the collision 15 miles east of Krebs on State Highway 31, the OHP report states.
The OHP report states Smith was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson when it struck two deer around 12:26 Saturday going wetsbound on the highway near Quarry Road in Krebs.
OHP trooper Austin Mass wrote in the report Smith was listed in critical condition with head injuries.
