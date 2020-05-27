A man died and two passengers were hospitalized Wednesday after a vehicle ran into a tree in Pittsburg County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The report states Robbie McBride, 49, of Hugo, was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:14 a.m. on State Highway 31 about one mile south of Blocker after a Jeep he was driving struck a tree.
Mckemzie Dillishaw, 18, of Hugo, was a passenger transported to a Tulsa hospital and was in critical condition with multiple injuries, the report states.
Dustin Coker, 35, of Clayton, was a passenger transported to MRHC and was listed in stable condition with internal injuries, according to the report.
The report states the Jeep was traveling east when it left the roadway and struck a tree, overturning one half time and ejecting a passenger 40 feet.
Trooper Mike Stafford was assisted by Trooper Tim Baker and Lt. Derek Griffey in the investigation and a cause for the collision had yet to be determined, the report states.
