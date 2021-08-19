A woman died in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Latimer County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Lahoma Wilcox, 69, of Red Oak, was pronounced dead at the scene of a Wednesday afternoon collision on Southeast Cravens Road in Wilburton, according to an OHP report.
The OHP report states Wilcox was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Spark east on Cravens Road when her vehicle was struck by a 2018 GMC Yukon driven by Brittany Mckenna, 29, of Red Oak, going west about .8 miles east of Lutie #5 Road, and approximately 1.1 miles south and .8 miles east of Wilburton.
Wilcox was pinned for about two hours before the Wilburton Fire Department freed her using the Hurst Tool and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states. OHP reported Mckenna was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital and admitted with trunk internal injuries.
OHP Trooper Tim Baker investigated the incident with assistance from Trooper Wes Odom, Trooper Kyle Ward, Trooper Ryan Williams, the Red Oak Police Department, Wilburton Police Department, and Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.