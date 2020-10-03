A 13-year-old Indianola boy died after the truck he was driving left the roadway and rolled several times Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
An OHP report states the boy, who's name is being withheld because he is a minor, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet truck around 7:51 p.m. Friday on Choate Prairie Road nearly one mile west of Indianola when the incident occurred.
The OHP report states the boys was ejected and a seatbelt was "not in use."
The truck left the roadway and went through a barbed wire fence before rolling several times and coming to a rest on the passenger side, OHP said.
Trooper austin Mass investigated the incident with the assistance of Pafford EMS and Indianola Fire Department.
