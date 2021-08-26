Dalton Edward Becker, 29, of Tulsa, OK passed away at his home in Tulsa on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Services will be on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 1 pm at the Waldrop Funeral Home Chapel in Wilburton. Visitation will be on Friday. August 27, 2021 2pm until 5 pm at the funeral home. Officia…