A Hughes County woman died after the car she was driving rolled over, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
OHP investigators reported Shirley Snow, 83, of Calvin, died in a single-vehicle incident Thursday afternoon about three miles west of Stuart.
The report states Snow was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue west on US Highway 270 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a culvert and rolled once before coming to a rest on its wheels.
She died at a Holdenville hospital from multiple injuries, the report states.
The report lists the condition of the driver and cause of the collision as "medical."
OHP Trooper LT. Kyle Winrow investigated the incident. Hughes County Sheriff's Department, Hughes County EMS and Stuart Fire Department assisted in the investigation.
