A Hartshorne man died after his vehicle struck a tree Thursday in Latimer County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The report states Justen Dobbs, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene after his vehicle hit a tree around 2 a.m. Thursday near Southwest 136th Road 12 miles west of Wilburton.
OHP reported Dobbs was driving a 2002 Buick RLS north on the road and "failed to negotiate a curve" before the vehicle departed the roadway on the left and hit the tree.
The report states Dobbs was pinned for an unknown amount of time before Wilburton Fire Department extracted him.
OHP reported the cause of collision as "Unsafe speeds" and that seat belts were not in use.
Trooper Wes Odom investigated the scene with assistance from the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office, Pafford EMS, and Wilburton Fire Department.
