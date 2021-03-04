A Eufaula man died in a two-vehicle collision in Pittsburg County on Wednesday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Jacob Borba, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene after a head-on collision with another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday three miles south of Eufaula, the report states.
The report states Borba was driving a 2000 Toyota east on Oklahoma State Highway 9 when a 2007 Audi driven by Rodney Hartline, 41, of Eufaula, traveling west went left of center and the vehicle collided head-on.
Hartline was flown to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the report.
Amani Hunt, 20, of Eufaula, was a passenger in the 2000 Toyota and was flown to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was listed in stable condition, the report states.
Trooper Tim Wesley #710 investigated the incident with assistance from Troopers Daniel Hackler #286, Brad Wilson #602, Tyler James #709 and Mike Stafford, Tim Baker #260 of THU, Trey Downum #254. Also assisting were Longtown Fire Department, Eufaula Fire Department, and Pafford EMS, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.