A boy drowned at Eufaula Cove after falling into the water from a docked boat's swim platform, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The boy stood on the platform and fell into the water around 8 p.m. Saturday before he was recovered from 12 feet of water and pronounced dead at the scene, the OHP reported.
OHP reported a floatation device was not in use.
Trooper Jaime Futral #899, of the Marine Enforcement Division of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, investigated the incident and was assisted by Trooper Scott Lee #923, Eufaula Police Department, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office and the Eufaula Fire Department, according to the report.
