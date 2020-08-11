U.S. Senator James Lankford, R-Okla., and State Senator Larry Boggs, R-Red Oak, toured the new Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop D headquarters Tuesday.
Troopers were moved to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority building on the Indian Nation Turnpike south of McAlester in July, according to Troop D Commander Capt. Scott Hampton.
They moved there from their former headquarters at 1501 S George Nigh Expressway in McAlester
“That was a facility that was built in 1963,” Hampton said. “It’s in bad shape.”
Communications staff still occupy the old Troop D building before their eventual move to a regional communications center in Durant. After all staff have moved from the building, it will be used for storage.
Troop D now shares its headquarters with OTA, with a safe room, office space, and a classroom for troopers.
During the tour, Hampton answered questions from Lankford and Boggs regarding the move.
When asked by Lankford if sharing the building with OTA was a good model, Hampton said it was.
“I think it’s entirely doable,” Hampton said. “The plus to us doing this is it saved the state over $3 million dollars for a new facility.”
Hampton explained the agency planned to build a new facility north of McAlester two years ago to the tune of about $3.5 million before making the change to co-locating with the OTA.
“I think it’s a slam dunk for Oklahoma,” Hampton said.
Boggs brought up the rumor that Troop D will lose over 50 troopers and employees due to the consolidation and relocation of the communications staff. Hampton said it was false information.
“What actually is occurring is our communication is already on a set plan to relocate out of Durant, which was a new facility built in 2005 and planned to be able to expand into,” Hampton said.
Communications for Ardmore, McAlester, and Durant will be out of Durant once the move is finished, Hampton said.
“We didn’t lose any troopers,” Hampton said. “We’re actually going to gain four once we get one off of training and three transfers in.”
Currently, there are 28 troopers that serve Troop D, with the number moving to 32 on Nov. 1, according to Hampton.
Lankford then asked the commander about morale.
Hampton said what is happening across the nation had affected his people.
“I can say locally, and in our respective areas, people are wonderful to us,” Hampton said. “Our local people treat us great. But the national side of things, it does play a toll on our guys because they see what’s going on in all these cities and states and it really makes them think how the next five-to-ten years looks like for them.”
Hampton also gave the two senators updates on new equipment and gear that will soon be rolling out to troopers due to the ongoing pandemic and recent unrest seen across the country.
“We’re pretty fortunate as far as the patrol,” Hampton said. “We have really good equipment; granted no place has everything, but we have a good outfit. We’re pretty well taken care of.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
