Law enforcement officers are investigating a bomb threat targeting Eastern Oklahoma State College.
EOSC students and staff were evacuated as law enforcement investigated an email the college received Monday threatening to use explosives at an unspecified campus, according to Vice President for Student and External Affairs Trish McBeath.
"At this time, we cannot confirm if this is a credible threat, but we are treating it with the seriousness the situation deserves," McBeath said."The safety of our students and employees is our top concern."
McBeath said the threat came Monday morning via email and referenced pipe bombs and shootings.
She said EOSC immediately started evacuation and emergency protocols.
"Our campus police are coordinating with local police at each of our locations," McBeath said. "The threat was not specific to any one of our campuses."
EOSC is based in Wilburton with branch campuses in McAlester, Idabel and Antlers.
Additional law enforcement officers and vehicles were seen at the McAlester campus and McBeath said authorities were investigating at all EOSC campuses.
"At this time we're just waiting for authorities to finish investigating campus, going building by building," McBeath said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
