A McAlester Police Officer was injured Tuesday night following an altercation.
MPD Det. Lt. Preston Rodgers said officers were dispatched at approximately 8:35 p.m. Tuesday night to the area of North Katy Street and West Rock Avenue to do a welfare check on a man laying in the street.
"Patrolman Kyle Sharp was dispatched to the call and he arrived on scene and made contact with a man in the road who appeared to be under the influence," Rodgers said.
Rodgers said after Sharp began to speak with the man and "at some point Sharp called for another officer for backup."
The suspect was identified as 37-year-old BJ Mahoney, who was taken into custody at the scene, according to Rodgers.
"Officer Sharp was transported by ambulance to the McAlester Regional Health Center where he was treated for injuries sustained during the altercation," Rodgers said. "Sharp is in stable condition at this time."
Rodgers said Mahoney will be booked into the Pittsburg County Jail on numerous complaints including assault and battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.