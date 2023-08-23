A dilapidated property owned by a state agency on the city’s south side is planned to be torn down by the end of the year.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ceased operations at the former Troop D Headquarters at 1501 S. George Nigh Expressway in 2020.
A spokeswoman for OHP said the move would ultimately save the state money due to the rising maintenance costs of the building that was built in the early 1960s.
Communications for Troop D was moved to the regional communication center in Durant. OHP now operates five regional communications centers in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Lawton, Enid, and Durant.
Troopers with Troop D now operate out of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s building located on the Indian Nation Turnpike just south of U.S. Highway 69 interchange.
The building was used for storage for OHP equipment before the agency fully vacated the premises on Oct. 15, 2021, according to OHP Public Information Officer Sarah Stewart.
The property has since become an eyesore on U.S. Highway 69 with overgrown grass, piles of trash,` and broken windows and doors. People experiencing homelessness have also begun to stay on the property with living areas made under awnings and inside buildings with some erecting temporary wooden structures on the property.
Mills Leslie, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, said the department has been interested in the property since OHP vacated it two years ago.
“This location has been on ODOT’s radar since it was vacated by OHP two years ago,” Leslie said. “It is an ODOT property that was being considered for another use but that decision changed and the building will be demolished.”
Leslie said the department recognized “several people illegally trespassing” in the state-owned building and said a notice to vacate will be given to those staying on the property prior to the property being cleared.
“While the department is starting the mitigation soon and intends to demolish this property completely by the end of this year, notice will be given to vacate which will hopefully allow them time to reach out to local organizations that can help with the transition,” Leslie said.
“Homelessness is a tragic and complex national issue that is outside of ODOT’s jurisdiction and beyond the department’s resources to address.”
No definite date on when the department will start the process of clearing the property was given and no plans for the property were known as of Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.