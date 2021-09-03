Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow ordered a statewide lockdown this afternoon, Sept. 3 in response to incidents at six facilities.
The incidents are currently under investigation but appear to be gang related. Inmates have sustained serious but non-fatal injuries.
ODOC will provide additional information and conditions of anyone involved when it becomes available.
“The well-being of our staff and our inmate population is of the utmost importance.” Stated Director Crow, “We continue to monitor the situation and will maintain the lockdown as long as necessary for safety.”
All visitation will be cancelled for the duration of the lockdown.
